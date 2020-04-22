Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,207. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

