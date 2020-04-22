Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 4,688 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.84. 9,263,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,811,163. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.