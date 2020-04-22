Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.17

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (LON:COG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.17 and traded as low as $20.90. Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.13.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

