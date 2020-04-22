Campbell Soup Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,945 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the typical volume of 340 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

