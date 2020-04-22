Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.34. 2,585,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,553. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41.

