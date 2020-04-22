Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires 580 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

NYSE:AMT traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.00. 1,865,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,150. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.99 and a 200 day moving average of $227.23. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

