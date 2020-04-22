Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $489,548,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $90,230,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.61. 2,961,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

