Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.34. 14,094,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,855,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.74. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

