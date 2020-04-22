Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $329,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.61. 3,142,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

