Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 907 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.59. 22,198,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,242,418. The stock has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

