Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. 6,999,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

