Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,726,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,712. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

