Canal Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.6% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $7,345,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Target by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Target by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 72,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 318,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.61. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

