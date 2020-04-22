Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Canal Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $87.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,028. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.75.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

