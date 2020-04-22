Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63,818 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,683,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,632,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.