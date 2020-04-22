Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target Cut to GBX 70 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Capita (LON:CPI) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Capita to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capita from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Capita to a sector performer rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 86.67 ($1.14).

Shares of LON:CPI traded down GBX 1.11 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 30.97 ($0.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,576,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.68. Capita has a 52 week low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a market capitalization of $517.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Capita (LON:CPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 13.09 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that Capita will post 1289.9998597 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Lester bought 13,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.59 ($13,009.19). Insiders purchased a total of 14,754 shares of company stock worth $1,034,663 in the last quarter.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

