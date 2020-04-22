Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.20, approximately 2,195,052 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,383,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

