Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.20, approximately 2,195,052 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,383,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.
A number of research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Capri by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.
About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
