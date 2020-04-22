Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. 118,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,008. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstone Turbine stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

