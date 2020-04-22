Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Position Reduced by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems makes up 3.6% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSII shares. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

