Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.88. The stock had a trading volume of 687,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,527. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

