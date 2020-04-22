Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65, 16,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 545,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSLT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Castlight Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.05.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $102.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 27.91% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 38,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $46,912.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,480.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 365,000 shares of company stock worth $348,800 and have sold 87,858 shares worth $108,134. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Castlight Health by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 469,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 388,579 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 803,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 219,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Castlight Health by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 125,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Castlight Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,652,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after buying an additional 121,058 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health Company Profile (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.