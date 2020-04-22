Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Caterpillar by 32.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6,790.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Caterpillar by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 105,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 301,022.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.26.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.85. 5,741,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,033,281. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

