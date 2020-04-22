Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) were down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70, approximately 851,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 891,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.