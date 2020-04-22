Celestica Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,692 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,345% compared to the average daily volume of 151 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Celestica from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of CLS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 468,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,533. The company has a market capitalization of $598.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Celestica has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

