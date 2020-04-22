Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.55.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.76. 1,622,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,797. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

