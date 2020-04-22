Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Lowered to $30.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price decreased by Argus from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.58. 5,812,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,078. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.