City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) to Issue GBX 4.75 Dividend

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CTY stock opened at GBX 341 ($4.49) on Wednesday. City of London Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 269 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.50 ($5.90). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 317.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 397.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41.

In related news, insider Clare Wardle purchased 13,941 shares of City of London Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £49,351.14 ($64,918.63).

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

