Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Up 2.2%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.73, approximately 293,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,605,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 173.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 77,484 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,803 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 180,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.