CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

Shares of CME traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a 200 day moving average of $200.76. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

