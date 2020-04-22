Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,026 shares during the period. Coca-Cola European Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.37% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $67,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,278,000 after acquiring an additional 175,745 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 189,648 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

CCEP stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,426. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

