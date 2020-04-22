Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.01. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 10,660,630 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) by 1,128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

