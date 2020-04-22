Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Receives $28.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFX. CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Colfax from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. 730,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,440. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 940.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

