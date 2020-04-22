Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Receives $28.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.93.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CFX. CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colfax in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Colfax from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.
Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. 730,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,440. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 940.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.