ColossusXT (COLX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,341.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1,341.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 134.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,987,767,685 coins and its circulating supply is 11,946,725,858 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.