Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after buying an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,932,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,964,955. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.