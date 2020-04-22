Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Nomura in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMA. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,447,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,072. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $79.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.71.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Comerica by 17.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 374,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.