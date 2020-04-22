Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect Community Bankers Trust to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million.

NASDAQ ESXB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 2,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Community Bankers Trust in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Rex L. Smith III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,380 shares of company stock worth $38,084 in the last 90 days.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

