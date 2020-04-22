Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of CODI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 620,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 89,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 217,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

