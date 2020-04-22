Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Shares of CTG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.04. 975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,840. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.