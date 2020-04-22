Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,261 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31,760.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. 510,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,559. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

