Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,786 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 100,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. The stock had a trading volume of 690,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,747. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

