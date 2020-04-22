Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.2% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 11,715,681 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

