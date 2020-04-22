Concorde Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 3,131,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,994. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

