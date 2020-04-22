Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after purchasing an additional 78,361 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,010,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,384,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

