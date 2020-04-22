Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $624,000 Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 1,235,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

