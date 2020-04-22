Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $922,000 Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 29,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 509,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 469,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. 2,109,744 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

