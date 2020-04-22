Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 147.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after buying an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after buying an additional 1,150,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,586,000.

VOO traded up $5.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.47. 5,625,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.84 and a 200 day moving average of $279.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

