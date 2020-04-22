Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $479,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 510,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,690. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.