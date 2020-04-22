Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $479,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,516,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 350,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 510,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,690. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $31.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.17.

