Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,924 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

ACWI stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,314,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,410. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47.

