Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 72,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.23. 185,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,167. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49.

