Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.54. 6,229,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,179,274. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.39 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

